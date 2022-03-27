Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will post $60.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.50 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full-year sales of $320.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $486.23 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archaea Energy.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $7,869,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $882,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $21.00 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

