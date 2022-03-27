Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.09 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

