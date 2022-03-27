Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $37.36 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($39.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($37.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACLX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 140,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,402. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Get Arcellx alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.