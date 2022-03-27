Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,132 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.