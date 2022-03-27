Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $800,347.68

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $800,347.68 and $16,369.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00193500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00028618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00425773 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00053959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

