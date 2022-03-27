Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 505,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE APSG remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Friday. 48,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APSG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

