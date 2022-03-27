APi Group (NYSE:APG) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APG. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

APG opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. APi Group has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in APi Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in APi Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in APi Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

