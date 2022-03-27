Aparna Bawa Sells 3,449 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.25.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $60,772,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $35,332,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

