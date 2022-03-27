Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $520,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $370,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $1.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.78 million, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEX. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74,613 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 208,373 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,355,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

Anterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.