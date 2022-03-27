Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) to report $43.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.70 million and the highest is $44.70 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $42.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $211.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $259.98 million, with estimates ranging from $241.51 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 792,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 713,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 548,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $690.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

