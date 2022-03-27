ankrETH 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $243,455.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for about $2,864.67 or 0.06411960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. ankrETH has a total market cap of $84.02 million and $243,455.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00035831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00112188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

