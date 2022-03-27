Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSE BUD opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

