Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. Andersons has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,101 shares of company stock worth $5,885,057. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Andersons by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 254,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Andersons by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 199,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 144,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 93,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

