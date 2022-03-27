Analyzing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gray Television alerts:

This table compares Gray Television and Paramount Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $2.41 billion 0.86 $90.00 million $0.39 55.59 Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.87 $4.54 billion $6.91 5.57

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gray Television, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 3.73% 5.08% 1.05% Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08%

Dividends

Gray Television pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gray Television pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Global pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Gray Television shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gray Television has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gray Television and Paramount Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Global has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.64%. Given Paramount Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Global is more favorable than Gray Television.

Summary

Paramount Global beats Gray Television on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.