Analyzing Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Affirm has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discover Financial Services has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Affirm and Discover Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 Discover Financial Services 0 5 9 0 2.64

Affirm currently has a consensus target price of $89.57, indicating a potential upside of 112.46%. Discover Financial Services has a consensus target price of $139.07, indicating a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Discover Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Discover Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% Discover Financial Services 41.22% 45.63% 4.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affirm and Discover Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 13.78 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -13.01 Discover Financial Services $13.22 billion 2.44 $5.45 billion $17.77 6.37

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Discover Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Affirm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club, and the company’s network partners business, which includes credit, debit, and prepaid cards issued on the Discover Network. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, IL.

