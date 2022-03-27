Analyzing Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) & Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deep Yellow and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and Heritage Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage Insurance $631.56 million 0.31 -$74.73 million ($2.71) -2.66

Deep Yellow has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Heritage Insurance -11.83% -3.56% -0.66%

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Deep Yellow on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.