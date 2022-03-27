Analyzing 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

1Life Healthcare has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 1Life Healthcare and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1Life Healthcare 0 2 11 0 2.85 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $23.62, indicating a potential upside of 132.43%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1Life Healthcare -40.85% -22.78% -13.45% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Oncology Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1Life Healthcare $623.32 million 3.13 -$254.64 million ($1.60) -6.35 Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.38 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1Life Healthcare.

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Oncology Institute on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2021, it had 703,000 consumer and enterprise members, and 33,000 At-Risk members; 182 medical offices in 25 markets; and 8,500 enterprise clients in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

