Analysts Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target at $24.33

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Zogenix stock remained flat at $$26.68 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,363. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. Zogenix’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zogenix by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

