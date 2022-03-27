Analysts Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Target Price at GBX 9,098.57

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,098.57 ($119.78).

Several analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.74) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($122.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($131.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,828 ($103.05) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,200.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,235.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($82.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,298 ($109.24). The company has a market cap of £43.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($102.32), for a total transaction of £217,538.28 ($286,385.31). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($91.26) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($20,076.88).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

