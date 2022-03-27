Analysts Set Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) PT at $6.05

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,250,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,429,901. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

