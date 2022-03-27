Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) PT at $4.58

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cronos Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,730,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

