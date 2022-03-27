Analysts Set ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target at $248.67

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.67.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 256 ($3.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 295 ($3.88) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of CNVVY remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

