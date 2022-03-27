Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $270.43

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.43.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.02. 106,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.15. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $75,045,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

