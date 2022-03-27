Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$12.25

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.23.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. CSFB dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:CG traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 242,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,536. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.23.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -11.70%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

