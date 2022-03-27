Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) PT at $2,700.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 2,700 ($35.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

