Analysts Set Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target at $67.00

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of AMPL opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 18,596 shares worth $751,357. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

