Analysts Offer Predictions for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geely Automobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

