Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $877.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will post sales of $877.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $914.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $846.16 million. Valvoline posted sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Valvoline by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 265,118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 166.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 544,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,828. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.