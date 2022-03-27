Analysts Expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to announce $131.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Samsara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.53 million to $131.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full year sales of $575.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $577.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $749.39 million, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $757.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Samsara.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 829,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,502. Samsara has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Samsara (IOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.