Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $78.26. 257,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,040. LivaNova has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $245,930. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.