Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $98.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.70 million and the lowest is $98.00 million. Fastly posted sales of $84.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $408.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $412.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,625,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,981,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fastly by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after buying an additional 630,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,425,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 3,496,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.55. Fastly has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

