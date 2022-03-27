Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) to report $24.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.20 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $20.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $98.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $99.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.00 million, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $109.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

FMAO has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMAO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. 8,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

