Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $446,572,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Duke Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 669,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

