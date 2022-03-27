Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Brinker International reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Brinker International by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Brinker International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.50. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

