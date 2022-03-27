Analysts Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Renalytix AI posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNLX. BTIG Research began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renalytix AI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at $9,983,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter valued at $4,914,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter valued at $2,786,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Renalytix AI by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

