Analysts Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Omnicom Group posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.