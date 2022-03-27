Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNPR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

MNPR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 6,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

