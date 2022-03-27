Analysts Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.54. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

