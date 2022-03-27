Analysts Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.54. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $38.83.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.