AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.86.

Shares of ABC opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $155.76.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,980,000 after buying an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

