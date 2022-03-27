American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNP opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. American Sierra Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

