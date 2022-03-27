American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMSGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.39 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.