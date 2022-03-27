American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.39 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

