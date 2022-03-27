American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Issues Earnings Results

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of AMS opened at $2.39 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.