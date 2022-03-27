American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AHOTF. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.