American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.76 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.