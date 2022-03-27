American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $345,969,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after acquiring an additional 592,054 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

