American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock Price Down 1.8%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 1,444,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,393,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

About American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Technology Co is a startup company in the lithium-ion battery industry. It engages in the exploration of new primary resources of battery metals, in the development and commercialization of new technologies for the extraction of these battery metals from primary resources, and in the commercialization of an internally developed integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries for the recovery of battery metals.

