Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Louis P. Maltezos Sells 2,985 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMRC opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

