Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Cut by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 269,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2,538.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 227,584 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $90.78 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,919,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

