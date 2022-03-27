Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.40. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 166.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

