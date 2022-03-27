AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 1,004,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,660,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $7,140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,701 shares of company stock valued at $18,050,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

